CB Financial Services, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for CB Financial Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CB Financial Services’ FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

CB Financial Services stock opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.68. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $133.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CB Financial Services by 393.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 120,630 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CB Financial Services by 14.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CB Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $2,309,000. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in CB Financial Services by 42.3% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 92,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 27,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in CB Financial Services by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.