Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $171.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will post sales of $171.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $177.60 million and the lowest is $167.00 million. Cathay General Bancorp posted sales of $151.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year sales of $723.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $711.00 million to $737.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $793.50 million, with estimates ranging from $780.50 million to $802.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $175.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,724,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CATY traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.79%.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

