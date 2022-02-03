Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Catalyst Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Catalyst Biosciences from $16.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jonestrading lowered Catalyst Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.25.

NASDAQ:CBIO opened at $0.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. Catalyst Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $7.55.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,248.43% and a negative return on equity of 106.12%. Analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 22NW LP lifted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 84.4% during the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,429,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after buying an additional 653,968 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 925,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 18,110 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 787,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 248,474 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,941,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.