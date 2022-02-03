Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,300 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the December 31st total of 241,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,013,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBIO. Jonestrading cut Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Catalyst Biosciences from $16.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut Catalyst Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Catalyst Biosciences stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. Catalyst Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.95.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.14). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 106.12% and a negative net margin of 1,248.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

