Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 519,600 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the December 31st total of 350,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 199.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Desjardins cut shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut shares of Cascades to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

CADNF opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66. Cascades has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $14.66.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

