Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Lowered to $220.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.83% from the company’s previous close.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.35.

CVNA traded down $11.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.83. The stock had a trading volume of 178,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,631. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of -101.26 and a beta of 2.35. Carvana has a twelve month low of $130.25 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.76.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. Carvana’s revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,155 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana in the third quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 70.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Carvana in the second quarter worth $60,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

