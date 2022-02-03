Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 289,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $28,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Carter’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Carter’s by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $91.68 on Thursday. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $116.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $3,197,789.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 119,435 shares of company stock valued at $12,673,394 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

