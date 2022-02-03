Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th.
Cars.com stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.59. The company had a trading volume of 474,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,858. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 2.08.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
