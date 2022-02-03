Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Cars.com stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.59. The company had a trading volume of 474,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,858. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 2.08.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $156.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cars.com will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

