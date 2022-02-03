Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Carrefour from €20.10 ($22.58) to €19.70 ($22.13) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrefour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

OTCMKTS CRRFY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.87. 58,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,927. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

