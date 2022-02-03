Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRS traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.52. 621,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,549. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -19.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after buying an additional 177,606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

