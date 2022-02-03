Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
CRS traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.52. 621,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,549. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.91.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -19.56%.
Separately, Benchmark upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
Carpenter Technology Company Profile
Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.
