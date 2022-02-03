Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Short Interest Down 21.7% in January

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the December 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 317,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CRS stock traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $30.87. 684,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,638. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.02. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.33 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.56%.

Separately, Benchmark raised Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 190,441.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 746,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,041,000 after acquiring an additional 746,532 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,370.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 119,435 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

