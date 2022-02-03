Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.89.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,233,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,856,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,165,000 after buying an additional 1,523,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,589,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,239,000 after buying an additional 313,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,542,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,113,000 after buying an additional 1,462,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,094,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,844,000 after buying an additional 870,469 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 36.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,485,000 after buying an additional 2,042,998 shares during the period. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

