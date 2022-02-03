Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will announce sales of $2.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & reported sales of $26.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9,476.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year sales of $16.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $17.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $21.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.04 billion to $23.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Carnival Co. &.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,519,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,233,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.10. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $31.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carnival Co. & (CCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.