Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.36. 90,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,553,812. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.28. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $62.96.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

