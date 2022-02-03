Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD) Trading 12.5% Higher

Carbon Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CRBOD)’s stock price was up 12.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07.

Carbon Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRBOD)

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins.

