Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. Capstar Financial has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $469.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,420,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after buying an additional 40,360 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after buying an additional 29,341 shares during the period. 41.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

