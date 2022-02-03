Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Raised to $85.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CPRI has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Shares of Capri stock traded down $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $64.69. The stock had a trading volume of 110,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,715. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.10. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.49.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capri will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 571,644 shares of company stock worth $37,501,400. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Capri by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,052,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,641,000 after purchasing an additional 245,342 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Capri by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,599,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,661,000 after purchasing an additional 450,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Capri by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,167,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,345,000 after purchasing an additional 309,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,559,000 after acquiring an additional 20,395 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Capri by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,584,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,867,000 after acquiring an additional 247,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

