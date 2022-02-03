Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $6.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.05. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $6.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.96 billion.Capri also updated its Q4 guidance to approx $0.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.50. 18,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.69. Capri has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $70.63.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Capri from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global cut Capri to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.95.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $24,285,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 571,644 shares of company stock worth $37,501,400. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capri stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

