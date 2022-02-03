Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.
NASDAQ CPLP traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $16.15. 129,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.90.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.56%.
A number of analysts recently commented on CPLP shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.
About Capital Product Partners
Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.
