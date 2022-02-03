Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes $234,000 Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after buying an additional 324,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,828,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after buying an additional 134,509 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,558,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,418,000 after purchasing an additional 102,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STNG. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.72.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.21%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

