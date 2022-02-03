Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $290,000 Stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $785,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ABR. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

ABR opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 33.04 and a quick ratio of 33.04. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 2,450 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $44,418.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.