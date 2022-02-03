Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Cancom (ETR:COK) has been given a €73.00 ($82.02) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($93.26) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on shares of Cancom in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($80.90) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cancom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €72.83 ($81.84).

Shares of COK opened at €54.58 ($61.33) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 7.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €58.10 and its 200 day moving average price is €56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.67. Cancom has a twelve month low of €45.97 ($51.65) and a twelve month high of €64.82 ($72.83).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

