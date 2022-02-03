Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $17.19 Per Share

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Canadian Tire in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 30th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $17.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $16.92. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s Q4 2021 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.03 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Tire in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Canadian Tire stock opened at C$318.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$325.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$288.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.34 billion and a PE ratio of 17.60. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$192.00 and a 1-year high of C$365.89.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.25 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.93 billion.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

