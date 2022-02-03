Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,433,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,841,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Canada Goose by 871.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,204,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,884 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Canada Goose by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,569,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,993,000 after acquiring an additional 886,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,160,544,000. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GOOS traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $31.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,065. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.04. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $28.17 and a 52-week high of $53.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.95 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

