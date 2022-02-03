Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES)

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($4.03) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 309.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.03) price target on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Invinity Energy Systems stock opened at GBX 73.35 ($0.99) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £85.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 88.44. Invinity Energy Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 53 ($0.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 220 ($2.96).

In other news, insider Lawrence Zulch purchased 4,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £4,169 ($5,605.00).

Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

