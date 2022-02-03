Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,900 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the December 31st total of 385,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLXT opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Calyxt has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $12.43.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 93.59% and a negative return on equity of 149.78%. The company had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calyxt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Calyxt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Calyxt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Calyxt in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Calyxt by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Calyxt in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

