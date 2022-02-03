Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock opened at 20.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 19.70 and its 200-day moving average is 20.12. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of 17.64 and a 12-month high of 21.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,157,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,483 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $24,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

