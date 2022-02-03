Calamos Global Total Return Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

CGO stock opened at $14.25 on Thursday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.