Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NASDAQ CHY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,789. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,712,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 38,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund were worth $27,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

