Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 61,041 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $9,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,481,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,876 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,451 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602,971 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,943 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,248 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,055 shares of company stock worth $814,629 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON opened at $61.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. UBS Group began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.72.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.