Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $10.30 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $10,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. FMR LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 548.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,397,000 after acquiring an additional 369,569 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,924,000 after buying an additional 255,305 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,272,000 after buying an additional 150,336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,175,000. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 123,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,641,000 after buying an additional 48,221 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.58.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $501.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.23 and a 52-week high of $527.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $501.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

