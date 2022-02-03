Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 61.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 40,034 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Garmin were worth $16,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 74.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 123.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 139.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 27.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRMN. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.29.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $127.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.79. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $117.71 and a 1-year high of $178.80. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.