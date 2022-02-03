Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 113.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,257 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $15,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $76.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.94. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $76.84. The company has a current ratio of 11.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

