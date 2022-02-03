CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 485.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,267 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.27% of CACI International worth $16,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CACI International by 255.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CACI International during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in CACI International during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CACI International during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CACI International during the second quarter worth about $232,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $257.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $215.18 and a 12 month high of $290.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.12 and its 200 day moving average is $266.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $47,999.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford purchased 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $245.92 per share, with a total value of $273,217.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,371 shares of company stock worth $2,295,929. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CACI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on CACI International in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James raised CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.43.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

