C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases New Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 285 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Crocs by 1,586.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after buying an additional 285,854 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Crocs by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,980,000 after buying an additional 137,207 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its stake in Crocs by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 174,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,281,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 356,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,526,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CROX. UBS Group boosted their price target on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.78.

CROX stock opened at $103.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.34 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.09 and a 200-day moving average of $143.02.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

