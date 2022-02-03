C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the third quarter worth $10,085,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 5,071.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 17,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 21.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 379,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 66,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

ASIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE ASIX opened at $42.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.73. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $50.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

