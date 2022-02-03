Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Short Interest Down 20.5% in January

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,400 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the December 31st total of 321,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

BY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.02. 119,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,885. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,569,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,006 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 274.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 159,377 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 137,247 shares during the period. 42.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

