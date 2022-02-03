Burency Tops 1-Day Volume of $85,936.00 (BUY)

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One Burency coin can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Burency has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Burency has a total market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $85,936.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Burency Profile

Burency (BUY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. The official message board for Burency is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial . Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burency’s official website is burency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Buying and Selling Burency

