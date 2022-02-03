Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the December 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 421.0 days.
Shares of BZLFF opened at $36.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.24. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $38.60.
About Bunzl
