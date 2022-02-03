BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $126.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.17. 140,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078,549. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $72.57 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.75 and a 200-day moving average of $94.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total value of $214,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $508,995,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in D.R. Horton by 365.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,876 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,486,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,924,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 2,012.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 990,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,504,000 after purchasing an additional 943,537 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.