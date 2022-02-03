BTIG Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $126.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.30% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.
Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.17. 140,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078,549. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $72.57 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.75 and a 200-day moving average of $94.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total value of $214,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $508,995,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in D.R. Horton by 365.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,876 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,486,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,924,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 2,012.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 990,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,504,000 after purchasing an additional 943,537 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.
