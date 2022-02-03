Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE:HOM.U traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$17.77. The company had a trading volume of 13,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,991. The firm has a market capitalization of C$550.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.50 and a 12-month high of C$18.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0417 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.04%.

In other Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Neil Joseph Labatte purchased 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.58 per share, with a total value of C$66,610.53. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,610.53.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.