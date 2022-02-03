Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Given a C$39.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) received a C$39.00 price target from Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$39.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$56.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.31.

TSE:BEP.UN opened at C$41.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$11.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.78. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$39.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

