Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. was established by Brookfield Asset Management as its primary vehicle to own and operate certain infrastructure assets on a global basis. Brookfield Infrastructure operates high quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, require relatively minimal maintenance capital expenditures and, by virtue of barriers to entry and other characteristics, tend to appreciate in value over time. Its current business consists of the ownership and operation of premier electricity transmission systems and timberlands in North and South America, and it seeks acquisition opportunities in other infrastructure sectors with similar attributes. “

BIP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

Shares of BIP traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.22. 168,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average of $57.37.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

