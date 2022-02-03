Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) PT Raised to $68.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s previous close.

BIP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $70.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.22. 168,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,091. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $62.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.