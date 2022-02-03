Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.39). Brookdale Senior Living reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 135.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. The company had revenue of $641.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.48 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

In related news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $147,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 297,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 14,279 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $5.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.67. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

