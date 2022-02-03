Brokers Set Expectations for Amalgamated Financial Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Amalgamated Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amalgamated Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Shares of AMAL opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.82. Amalgamated Financial has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $20.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

In related news, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $117,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $258,019.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,538 shares of company stock worth $382,604 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

