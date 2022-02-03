Brokers Offer Predictions for Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Haywood Securities cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Haywood Securities analyst P. Vaillancourt now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Haywood Securities also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $358.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.84 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HBM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.98.

NYSE HBM opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $9.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

