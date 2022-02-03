Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hexcel Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hexcel in a report issued on Sunday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hexcel’s FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $53.41 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a one year low of $46.44 and a one year high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

In related news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Hexcel by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $357,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,371 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth $480,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 533.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 55,485 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,664,000 after buying an additional 226,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 624.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,089,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,982,000 after buying an additional 939,011 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.