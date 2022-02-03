Brokerages Set Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Price Target at $15.00

Shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America raised Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Galera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ:GRTX remained flat at $$2.40 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,403. Galera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda West bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $54,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

