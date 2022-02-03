Brokerages Set easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) PT at GBX 731.17

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 734.50 ($9.87).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.18) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.34) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.08) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.48) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of LON:EZJ traded down GBX 10.40 ($0.14) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 627.40 ($8.44). 4,579,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,425,762. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 457.50 ($6.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.72). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 573.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 676.05.

In other news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE bought 3,511 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.82) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($23,932.20).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

